Medical community in U.S. worried about the shortage of resources

Medical experts in the private and public sector agree that the U.S. might see an increase in COVID-19 cases now that Thanksgiving has passed. The increase could impact tests, resources, and providers.

“Healthcare professionals across the country are terrified of what might happen after Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Emily Landon, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Chicago.

Dr. Landon is not the only medical professional who shares this perspective. Dr. Kiran Joshi works for the Cook County Department of Public Health, one of the largest counties in the country, and says communities are already feeling the impacts.

‘’We are already seeing our systems for testing strained by the surge we are experiencing now,” Dr. Joshi said. “It should come as no surprise if people gather, those systems can experience additional strains.”

The medical community fears the potential spike of infections will increase lines at testing sites, specifically in parts of the country with harsh winters.