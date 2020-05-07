McDonald's employees shot after asking angry customers to leave dining room amid COVID-19 shutdown

Two angry customers shot two McDonald's employees in Oklahoma City on Wednesday when the customers were told to leave the restaurant's dining area, according to KOCO-TV.

Restaurant dining rooms remained closed in Oklahoma due to the coronavirus pandemic. When two women entered the restaurant on Wednesday, employees told them they would need to leave because the dining room was closed.

The comments sparked an argument. Eventually, one of the customers pulled out a gun and shot two male McDonald's workers. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third McDonald's employee, a woman, sustained injury when she fell and hit her head during the brawl.

Police apprehended the two suspects nearby shortly after.

The shooting is just the latest in a series of violent and unsafe acts that have taken place amid COVID-19 shutdowns this week.

In Michigan, a Family Dollar employee was killed Friday when the employee asked two customers to wear a mask while shopping in the store. Days later, a customer at a Dollar Tree store in the same state wiped his nose on an employee's shirt when he was asked to wear a mask and was later arrested.