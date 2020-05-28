Mayor says NYC businesses can't 'jump the gun' on reopening

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City businesses that try to reopen before coronavirus restrictions are lifted will face fines starting at $1,000.

The mayor said Thursday that businesses are not supposed to "make up their own rules and jump the gun."

New York City is the only jurisdiction in the state that has not met Gov. Andrew Cuomo's guidelines for the first phase of New York's four-part reopening process.

De Blasio said he expects the city to enter Phase 1 during the first two weeks of June.

But some merchants either have already opened their businesses or have said they plan to.