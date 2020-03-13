Mayor of Miami tests positive for COVID-19 after event with Brazil president

MIAMI, Fla – The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health said Friday that Suarez has become the second person confirmed to be infected in Miami-Dade County,

In a pre-recorded statement, Suarez said he was informed that a member of Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's staff had tested positive for the virus.

Here is my statement regarding my decision to self-quarantine: pic.twitter.com/zKAmOXIB2Q — Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) March 12, 2020

Suarez was in the same room with the president and the infected person, though he said he does not believe he had personal contact with either.

Although he said he did not have any symptoms, Suarez followed Department of Health protocols and got tested, as well as self-quarantined.

Suarez announced that there has been extensive planning for this scenario, and the city is prepared to have him govern remotely while he recovers.

This story was originally published by Jo Fuller at WSFL.

