Mattel launches free online ‘playroom’ to entertain kids during pandemic

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – Mattel has launched a free online resource with activities to help keep children entertained while they’re stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s called the "Mattel Playroom."

The website features content from the company’s portfolio of brands, including American Girl, Barbie, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends and more.

The resource provides easy access to printable coloring pages and activities, free and ready-to-play games, crafting and DIY projects, animated, stop-motion and live-action videos and downloadable apps.

Additionally, the site has play-from-home information and tips for parents and caregivers to encourage their kids to keep playing during this time of crisis.

Mattel says mattelplayroom.com will be updated weekly with additional content and experiences, including designer tutorials and new ways to play with Mattel products.

“Our mission to inspire, entertain and develop children through play is more important than ever,” said Richard Dickson, President and COO, Mattel. “We believe in the power of play and how essential it is for child development, especially in these difficult times when so much is in flux for kids and families. We recognize the unique challenges that parents and caregivers are facing right now both working and playing from home and have designed the Mattel Playroom to be a valuable resource for them.”

