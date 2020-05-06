Menu

Maryland opens temporary morgue at ice rink amid pandemic

Courtesy of The Garden Ice House
Posted at 2:01 PM, May 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-06 17:01:17-04

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The state of Maryland has opened a temporary morgue at an ice skating and hockey facility to store bodies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A state lawmaker says it opened last month at the Gardens Ice House in Laurel, which is located about midway between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Del. Mary Lehman says a state health department liaison told her about 55 bodies have been taken to the ice rink facility since it opened on April 17 and that it had roughly 30 bodies there on Wednesday. 

