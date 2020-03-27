Mark Blum, actor known for role in 'Desperately Seeking Susan,' dies of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Actor Mark Blum, known for his roles in movies like “Desperately Seeking Susan” and "Crocodile Dundee,” has died at the age of 69 due to complications from COVID-19, the Screen Actors Guild announced Thursday.

Blum also appeared on a long list of TV shows throughout his career, which began in the 1970s. One of his most recent roles was on HBO’s “Succession,” playing Bill. Additionally, the guild says he had a “prolific” career on stage.

The Obie Award-winning actor also served as a Screen Actors Guild New York Board member from 2007 to 2013, was elected for a three-year term to the National Board in 2008, and served as an alternate member in 2007 and 2011.

Blum’s “Desperately Seeking Susan” co-star, Madonna, paid tribute to her friend on Instagram.

“I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones,” wrote the pop legend.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris wrote that Blum’s death is painful loss to the guild’s family.

“Mark Blum understood that all performers working in this industry share the same employers and that our strength depends on our unity,” wrote Gabrielle Carteris. “He was a visionary. Mark will be deeply missed, and our hearts go out to his wife, Janet Zarish, his friends and all of his loved ones.”

The folks at Playwrights Horizons also paid their respects to Blum on Twitter.