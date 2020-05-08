Many say best Nurses Week gift is continuing social distancing, washing hands

There are endless ways you can show appreciation during National Nurses Week, but many nurses say the best gift you can give them is helping stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

That means continuing social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask when out in public.

Gray Woerly is among the nurses on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. She works in the emergency room at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

On top of managing staff, coaching them on how to navigate the new world with the coronavirus, and comforting worried parents in the ER, she has her own challenges at home.

“I have two kids in elementary school and that's probably all I need to say about that,” said Woerly. “No, its been a lot of big emotions, and a lot of focusing on the positive and trying to have fun where we can, find joy where we can right.”

Woerly says nurses are thriving off of the acts of kindness and simple ways of saying thank you right now.

“Somebody's mom is hand embroidering,” said Woerly. “A lot of people are wearing head coverings now and she has an embroidery machine and we have trouble telling whos who with all this protective gear on unless you have a really strong accent like me. And she's monogramming all of our caps with our names.”

National Nurses Week lasts until Wednesday, May 12, so make sure to express your gratitude for the nurses in your life by then.

