Many golf courses remain open, implement new guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the shutdown of gyms and other fitness studios across the country, leading many people to resort to at-home workouts. But for those seeking exercise outside, parks and even many golf courses are still open.

“At least half of the United States governors have not shut down golf courses,” said Jay Karen, the CEO of the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA). “In fact, some have outright said that they are good, essential places for people to be right now, just like public parks. In about 10 states, there have been executive orders to shut down golf facilities."

The NGCOA proves education outreach, holds conferences and more for owners of golf courses across the country. Adhering to the Centers for Disease Control's recommendations, it has issued guidelines for golf courses that have decided to remain open.

"The intent is that a person could literally drive their car to the parking lot, get out, make their way up to the first tee and around 18 or nine holes and back to the parking lot in a socially distant, safe manner,” Karen explained. “That truly is what this is about. It's literally a check list that golf courses use with their staff and their customers."

The NGCOA calls the recommendations "Park and Play: Make Your Course Social Distance Ready."

Some of the guidelines include:

-Encourage golfers to pay in advance online or over the phone