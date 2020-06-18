Mandatory mask order in Tampa to go into effect Friday as Florida has record level of cases

TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor has announced a mandatory mask ordinance for the city of Tampa.

Mayor Castor made that announcement during Thursday afternoon's Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group (EPG) meeting.

According to a spokesperson with Mayor Castor's office, the order would require people to wear masks indoors in Tampa.

Numbers across the county show a spike in cases in people under the age of 35. The majority of those positive cases are happening in the city of Tampa.

"They are young, they’re strong, they’re veralient, they’re [getting through] this but they’re going to home to their parents, to their grandparents, and we’re going to see a skyrocket at those deaths. I’m going to put a mandatory mask ordinance on the city of Tampa right now," Castor said during the EPG meeting.

Mayor Castor's office said the ordinance will go into effect Friday, June 19 at 5 p.m. ET. The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group (EPG) will meet on Monday, June 22 to discuss a potential ordinance.

