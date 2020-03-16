Man who says he tested positive for COVID-19 details journey in YouTube video

PHOENIX — An Arizona man who says he tested positive for COVID-19 is sharing his experience about how the virus has affected his body, as well as his relationships with family and medical professionals on his YouTube channel.

Andrei Marghitas, 27, detailed his journey in an 18-minute video. He discussed the entire ordeal — from when he believed he contracted the virus to now — and described living in self-quarantine with symptoms.

Marghitas said he was diagnosed with the Virus on Saturday. He believes he contracted the virus while waiting in line for the bathroom at a gathering. There, he shook friends and embraced a friend — a friend who also tested positive for coronavirus.

After experiencing symptoms, Marghitas said he decided to self-quarantine himself to a guest bedroom to avoid exposing his fiance and six-week-old son.

"I started coughing at midnight for just seven to ten minutes straight. I couldn't stop," he said in the YouTube video. "I said, 'this is it. This is what they've been talking about. I'm gonna die.'"

Marghitas said his cough comes and goes at random times, and he has been dealing with a fever and headaches.

"My worst symptom is headaches," he said. "Headaches have been like destroying me."

In his video, Marghitas detailed his frustration with health officials and said he was on hold with the CDC for 48 minutes. He said he was also treated poorly by health officials.

"I was mocked. I was laughed at. I was refused," he said in the video.

Despite the rush by the general public to stock up on toilet paper goods, Marghitas said he has never once turned to toilet paper to deal with coronavirus symptoms.

"I haven't used any toilet paper, just the regular amount. This doesn't have anything to do with my stomach," Marghitas said. "My stomach is a-OK people. Save the toilet paper for the store."

Marghitas' only interaction with his son is via FaceTime.

"I was starting to build this relationship with him. He would see me. He would start responding and laughing. I'm scared that's all going to go away because I'm locked in a room," he said.

Marghitas will remain in self-quarantine until March 20. He said eating healthy and drinking fluids has helped his body deal with the virus.

This story was originally published by Adam Waltz on KNXV in Phoenix.