Man brings toys for birthday kids isolated by virus

Among the many casualties of social-distancing directives is the child’s birthday party.

So when coronavirus lockdowns came to Truckee in the California mountains, Craig Fierro wanted to do his part.

Fierro runs a shop specializing in motorized vehicles, parts and maintenance northwest of Lake Tahoe. He also carries brightly colored toy replicas of the motorbikes that are a favorite of kids who come to the shop.

So he started dropping them off as wrapped birthday presents for tots and teens in the community in mid-April. According to the Sierra Sun, Fierro posted on Facebook asking if there were kids celebrating during the pandemic.

After he handed out what he had in his story, Fierro got a surprise when he went to re-order. When the distribution center learned what he was doing, they reportedly sent him double his order.

As of last count, he'd delivered about 50 after extending the gift-giving through June.