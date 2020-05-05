Man arrested after video shows him wiping nose on store clerk's shirt

HOLLY, Mich. — The Holly Police Department arrested a man captured on video wiping his nose and face on the shirt of a store clerk.

Police say a man from Argentine Township entered a Dollar Tree store on May 2. The clerk told him that all in-store customers must wear a mask to enter, per the signs posted on the entry doors.

The man reportedly walked over to the clerk and said he would "use this as a mask" as he wiped his nose and face on her shirt.

Police said he continued to be loud and disruptive inside the store before leaving in a white van.

The man is now in police custody after admitting to the incident.

According to the police department, a warrant request will be submitted Tuesday morning. There's no word yet on the man's arraignment.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.