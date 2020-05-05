Menu

Man arrested after video shows him wiping nose on store clerk's shirt

Man ignored store rules about wearing masks
Man arrested after video shows him wiping nose on store clerk's shirt
Posted at 4:57 AM, May 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-05 07:57:52-04

HOLLY, Mich. — The Holly Police Department arrested a man captured on video wiping his nose and face on the shirt of a store clerk.

Police say a man from Argentine Township entered a Dollar Tree store on May 2. The clerk told him that all in-store customers must wear a mask to enter, per the signs posted on the entry doors.

The man reportedly walked over to the clerk and said he would "use this as a mask" as he wiped his nose and face on her shirt.

Police said he continued to be loud and disruptive inside the store before leaving in a white van.

The man is now in police custody after admitting to the incident.

According to the police department, a warrant request will be submitted Tuesday morning. There's no word yet on the man's arraignment.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.

