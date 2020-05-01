Make-A-Wish trying to make dreams come true during pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Make-a-Wish helps ailing kids and teens have a wish granted, such as meeting a celebrity, becoming a VIP at theme parks or traveling to a dream destination.

It celebrated its 40th anniversary this week amid perhaps the most challenging time in its history.

Make-A-Wish CEO Richard Davis says 5,000 wishes are currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes 3-year-old Audrey, who is fighting cancer and wants to go to Disney World.

Until things lift, the organization is helping cheer up kids in other ways.

For Audrey, that included a car-themed parade with her favorite things for her birthday.