Madonna, Meek Mill's advocacy group send 100,000 surgical masks to jails, prisons hit hard by pandemic

Madonna and Meek Mill's advocacy group REFORM Alliance have partnered up to send personal protective equipment to prisons and jails across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to REFORM , a total of 100,000 surgical masks will be donated.

We teamed up with @Madonna @PairOfThieves @bailproject and @cut_50 to secure 100k MORE MASKS FOR PEOPLE BEHIND BARS 🤝 We need to stop #COVID19 from spreading inside of prisons if we want to stop it from spreading outside of prison walls, too #NoPrisonPandemic pic.twitter.com/tsmS0ek9Fu — REFORM Alliance (@REFORM) April 22, 2020

REFORM tweeted that 20,000 masks will go to the Louisiana Department of Corrections and 30,000 masks will be split up between California's Vacaville Prison, New York's FCI Ray Brook, and Massachusetts Suffolk County Sheriff's Department.

REFORM said in a tweet that 50,000 surgical masks will be sent to Chicago's Cook County Jail, which has been hit hard by the virus.

We're sending 50k masks to Cook County jail/ @IDOC_Illinois, 20k masks to @Louisiana_DOC, and 30k masks to vulnerable people in CA, NY, and MA. Thank you to our partners @Madonna @PairofThieves @bailproject @cut_50 for helping us save lives 🤝 #NoPrisonPandemic pic.twitter.com/oAtYy1drmm — REFORM Alliance (@REFORM) April 22, 2020

According to the sheriff's office , six inmates and Corrections Officer Sheila Rivera have died from the coronavirus.

The department said 235 inmates, 180 correctional officers, and 30 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff's office said 192 inmates and 120 employees have recovered from the virus.