Madonna, Meek Mill's advocacy group send 100,000 surgical masks to jails, prisons hit hard by pandemic

Nam Y. Huh/AP
RML Specialty Hospital nurse Rolanda Clark, left, talks to a Cook County sheriff&#39;s officer during a protest in front of the Cook County Jail in Chicago, Friday, April 10, 2020. Protesters called for the release of prisoners from the jail. A federal judge ordered Cook County Jail to take prompt action to stop the spread of the coronavirus, including by making sure that the more than 4,000 detainees have access to adequate soap and sanitizer. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 9:49 AM, Apr 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-22 12:50:26-04

Madonna and Meek Mill's advocacy group REFORM Alliance have partnered up to send personal protective equipment to prisons and jails across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to REFORM , a total of 100,000 surgical masks will be donated.

REFORM tweeted that 20,000 masks will go to the Louisiana Department of Corrections and 30,000 masks will be split up between California's Vacaville Prison, New York's FCI Ray Brook, and Massachusetts Suffolk County Sheriff's Department.

REFORM said in a tweet that 50,000 surgical masks will be sent to Chicago's Cook County Jail, which has been hit hard by the virus.

According to the sheriff's office , six inmates and Corrections Officer Sheila Rivera have died from the coronavirus.

The department said 235 inmates, 180 correctional officers, and 30 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff's office said 192 inmates and 120 employees have recovered from the virus.

