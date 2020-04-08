Lupus, arthritis patients fear potential hydroxychloroquine shortages after Trump's statements

Hydroxychloroquine, which is used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, is being touted as a possible treatment for the coronavirus. And that has some patients fearing a shortage.

But President Donald Trump has called the drug a "game-changer," which has caused people to hoard it, CNN reported.

Since that, some patients are worried about there being a shortage.

"Trying to do all the work I've been trying to do keeping everyone healthy exacerbates the swelling and pain. It becomes pretty daunting," said Elaine MacKenzie, who lives in New Canaan, Connecticut, who takes hydroxychloroquine for her rheumatoid arthritis, told CNN.

The Arthritis Foundation said patients are finding it difficult to get a refill of the drug.

Several manufacturers have pledged to donate tens of millions of doses of hydroxychloroquine and the pharmaceutical manufacturer Novartis Sandoz has increased its donation pledge from 20 million doses to as many as 130 million doses, the Arthritis Foundation said in a press release.