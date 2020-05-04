Lowe's gives $80 million in bonuses to employees during pandemic

Lowe's made a special announcement to recognize all their employees who are working tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the home improvement company announced they were paying out $80 million in bonuses to help employees affected by the deadly virus.

In a press release, the company said that all employees would wear a face mask while working at a store or when at a customers' home.

"The changes we've announced today underscore our commitment to associates and our recognition of their unwavering support for our customers and communities," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's CEO, and president. "We know how hard associates are working to help us keep our promise to communities that we will be here for them during difficult times. We also remain steadfast in our pledge to continue to evaluate and adjust our operations to meet the evolving guidelines from the CDC and local officials around customer and associate safety."

The company said all full-time hourly employees would receive $300, and all part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150.

Thus far, Lowe's has given out $250 million in bonuses to employees during the pandemic.