A pastor in Louisiana who defied stay-at-home orders and was accused of nearly hitting a protester with a bus was arrested Tuesday.

Tony Spell and a security guard at Life Tabernacle Church were named in warrants accusing them of aggravated assault in connection with an incident involving a protester.

Spell was placed under arrest and taken to his parish's jail, where he will be booked on the warrant.

Here's the video, which includes interviews with Spell's attorney and his father.

KATC first reported this story.