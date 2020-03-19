Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

London closes dozens of stations on the Underground as virus spreads throughout the city

Posted: 4:42 AM, Mar 19, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-19 07:42:30-04
items.[0].image.alt
A woman walks away from Notting Hill underground station as snow falls in London Sunday, Dec.10, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
London closes dozens of stations on the Underground as virus spreads throughout the city

Dozens of stations on the London Underground subway system have been closed as the city's mayor urges people in the city to restrict travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CNN and BBC report that 40 stations along London's Tube system have been closed. Transport for London (TFL), who operates the Tube, will also suspend night service on weekends.

On Thursday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that Londoners should avoid "using the transport network unless absolutely necessary."

According to a database kept by Johns Hopkins Univesity, the UK has confirmed at least 2,644 cases of the novel coronavirus. Of the 104 deaths linked to the virus in the UK, as of Thursday, at least 30 occurred in the London area.

Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that COVID-19 was spreading faster in London than it was in other parts of the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, when asked about ordering citizens to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the virus, Khan said that the city is "not there yet," but would consider bans to stop people from gathering in bars.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.