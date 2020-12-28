AP sources: Trump signs funding measure, averts shutdown

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.

CNN and Politico also confirmed the news Sunday evening.

The president has signed the covid relief/government funding bill, several sources told me. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 28, 2020

NEWS: President Trump has signed the Covid relief/spending package, per sources

(W/ @kaitlancollins) — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) December 28, 2020

In a statement, President Trump he signed the bill to "restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more."

President Trump added that the House would vote on Monday to increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000, which means a family of four would receive $5,200.

Trump stated that with the signing of the bill, the House and Senate agreed to "focus strongly on the very substantial voter fraud which took place in the November 3 Presidential election."

"The Senate will start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000, repeals Section 230, and starts an investigation into voter fraud," Trump said in the statement.

The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.

Read President Trump's entire statement below: