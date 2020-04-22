Las Vegas mayor's interview with Anderson Cooper goes viral

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- CNN's Anderson Cooper spoke to Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Wednesday and the interview is going viral.

Goodman has been an adamant proponent of reopening the city, even calling the shutdowns "total insanity."

During Wednesday's interview on CNN, Goodman said she is willing to offer the city as a "control group" if Las Vegas is allowed to reopen.

Goodman also told Cooper that with no cure or vaccine, the shutdown could go on for months or maybe even a year.

The interview quickly began trending on social media, with almost everyone appearing to react negatively. Late-night television host and former Las Vegas resident Jimmy Kimmel called Goodman an "embarrassment to my hometown."

The @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman should resign before lunch arrives today. She is an embarrassment to my hometown. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 22, 2020

Dear Las @Vegas . It would appear that your @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman is dangerously misguided. I am not easily shocked anymore, but the interview she is doing with @andersoncooper @cnn right now is bonkers. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 22, 2020

Goodman also told Cooper that additional testing, contact tracing and personal protective equipment is needed before reopening. When Cooper asked her what she was doing as the mayor to help with those efforts, she responded that it was not her responsibility.

Goodman also said that it is up to the businesses in Las Vegas to figure out social distancing. She said that her days were full, trying to help people get back to work.

Additionally, Goodman said she believes she contracted the virus in January and she hopes to donate her plasma to help those who are currently battling the virus. She did not give any other details.

Las Vegas has been hit especially hard by the governor's orders to close casinos and nonessential businesses. More than 300,000 people are currently unemployed and the unemployment overwhelmed with the vast number of people applying for benefits.

Although Goodman is mayor of the City of Las Vegas, most of the hotel-casinos in the Las Vegas area are actually located in Clark County.

This story was originally published by Joyce Lupiani at KTNV.