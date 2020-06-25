Las Vegas casino operators respond to Nevada's face mask mandate

Nevada Gov. Sisolak has announced a new mandate requiring face masks to be worn in public starting on June 26.

Casino operators in the state were quick to applaud the governor's actions in this matter.

MGM Resorts International Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle released the following statement in response to Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s announcement that masks would be required for indoor public places:

“Given the public health situation and the reports of new cases, we support the Governor’s decision to require masks in public places and will begin to enforce according to his guidelines. At MGM Resorts, we have put health and safety at the center of all we do, and this will be a modification of protections that make up our multi-layered Seven-Point Safety Plan.”

MGM also updated their guest policy nationwide, "Guests and visitors inside public spaces will be required to wear masks at all MGM Resorts properties throughout the United States."

Wynn Las Vegas released the following statement:

"We applaud Governor Sisolak in his decision to require face coverings for everyone in public, including those visiting a resort. It is a demonstration of his commitment, shared by all of us, to keep visitors to Las Vegas safe, as well as our employees and local community. Mandatory face coverings have had no impact on the ability of our employees to deliver great guest experiences Similarly, we believe face coverings will not diminish the unique experiences only Las Vegas can offer visitors."

Earlier in the day Caesars Entertainment came out with its own face mask policy and made this statement:

“We promised that Caesars would continue to evaluate the latest recommendations, directives and medical science regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency and modify our enhanced health and safety protocols accordingly,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “As a result, we are immediately requiring everyone in our properties to wear masks, because the scientific evidence strongly suggests that wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the most important deterrents to spreading COVID-19 from person to person,” he added.

