Larry King removed from ICU, receiving treatment for COVID-19 says source

Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jan 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-04 11:41:21-05

Legendary broadcaster Larry King is still in a Los Angeles area hospital for COVID-19, however he has been removed from the ICU, NBC News reports.

King, who is 87, has been in the hospital for more than a week after contracting the coronavirus.

He has said he believes he contracted the virus from a health care workers who was in his home, according to NBC News. One of King’s sons also tested positive.

The Peabody Award-winning broadcaster was among America’s most prominent interviewers of celebrities, presidents and other newsmakers during a half-century career that included 25 years with a nightly show on CNN.

He has had medical issues in recent decades, including heart attacks and diagnoses of diabetes and lung cancer.

