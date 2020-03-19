Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Labor Department says unemployment claims rose by 70K last week

Posted: 6:07 AM, Mar 19, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-19 09:37:41-04
items.[0].image.alt
he US economy added 224,000 jobs in June, a strong comeback for the labor market after a disappointing May.
Labor Department says unemployment claims rose by 70K last week

The U.S. Department of Labor says that applications for unemployment benefits surged by 70,000 last week, indicating that coronavirus-related quarantines are having an effect on the U.S. job market.

Following the announcement, the Dow Jones Industrial average opened slightly down, losing about 400 points.

The news comes the day after the Dow fell 1,333 points, or 6.3 percent on Wednesday. For the fourth time in about a week, losses triggered a "circuit-breaker" — a 15-minute halt in trading prompted by losses of at least 7 percent of the market share.

The market closed at under 20,000 for the first time in more than three years on Wednesday and the Dow fell below the point it was at in January 2017, when President Donald Trump took office.

Following Wednesday's close, the New York Stock Exchange said it would close its famous trading floor to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but markets would remain open with electronic trading.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.