Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kroger mistakenly gave out saline shots instead of COVID-19 vaccine at Virginia store

Company official called what happened an 'honest mistake'
items.[0].videoTitle
'Small number of people' got shots of saline -- instead of COVID-19 vaccine -- at Midlothian Kroger
Virus Outbreak Massachusetts
Posted at 4:17 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 18:17:30-05

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Multiple shots of saline were mistakenly given out at a Central Virginia Kroger to people who thought they were receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The mistake was reported at the Midlothian, Virginia, location.

Allison McGee, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said one of Kroger's "The Little Clinic" teams administered saline shots instead of the COVID-19 vaccine as an "honest mistake."

"This was immediately addressed with the TLC team and all vaccinators were retrained and reminded of our current vaccination policies," McGee said.

“All impacted customers were contacted and have now received the COVID-19 vaccine,” McGee added in a statement. “We apologize for this oversight and the inconvenience caused for these customers.”

Kroger did not clarify exactly how many people were impacted but said it was a "small number of individuals."

Kroger was asked how a mistake like this happened, but we did not receive a response to that question.

This article was written by Tyler Layne for WTVR.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.