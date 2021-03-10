Kroger mistakenly gave out saline shots instead of COVID-19 vaccine at Virginia store

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Multiple shots of saline were mistakenly given out at a Central Virginia Kroger to people who thought they were receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The mistake was reported at the Midlothian, Virginia, location.

Allison McGee, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said one of Kroger's "The Little Clinic" teams administered saline shots instead of the COVID-19 vaccine as an "honest mistake."

"This was immediately addressed with the TLC team and all vaccinators were retrained and reminded of our current vaccination policies," McGee said.

“All impacted customers were contacted and have now received the COVID-19 vaccine,” McGee added in a statement. “We apologize for this oversight and the inconvenience caused for these customers.”

Kroger did not clarify exactly how many people were impacted but said it was a "small number of individuals."

Kroger was asked how a mistake like this happened, but we did not receive a response to that question.

This article was written by Tyler Layne for WTVR.