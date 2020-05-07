Kohl's set to begin reopening stores in select states

Kohl's announced plans to selectively reopen some store locations Tuesday, after temporally closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The department store giant announced plans to reopen locations in Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The company announced plans to reopen stores in 10 additional states on May 11: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, and Texas, as well as the majority of its stores in Florida and Tennessee.

Before reopening the store locations, the company announced a variety of safety measures implemented to keep customers safe. The newly announced safety measures include limiting store hours and dedicating shopping hours for at-risk individuals.

The retailer is also implementing social distancing measures, advanced cleaning practices and using a new returns process.

Kohl's will require all store employees to wear masks and gloves, the company said. The business said it is excited to welcome associates back "on a volunteer basis" to serve customers.

The department store has 1,159 locations across the U.S.

This story was originally published by Sal Sendik on WTMJ in Milwaukee.

