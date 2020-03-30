Kindergarten students make loving cards for nursing home residents who are social distancing

TAMPA, Fla. — Alex likes making waterfalls. Aubrey likes making hearts.

Together, the 6-year-old Florida twins like making sweet uplifting cards for dozens of nursing-home residents around the Tampa Bay area.

“They can’t visit anybody and they can’t go anywhere,” said Aubrey.

“They might be all alone,” said Alex.

The twins, who are stuck at home waiting for the world to make sense again, aren’t alone in their letter-writing kindness campaign.

The idea started with a classmate at Tampa’s Gorrie Elementary who couldn’t visit a grandparent at a nursing home due to the current quarantine.

“This teaches them about having empathy for other people,” said mom Laura Bassett, who adds laughing, “It also helps bide the time.”

The twins and several of their Gorrie classmates made about 25 beautiful cards for older folks, many of whom the kids don’t even know.

And the kindergarteners plan to make a whole lot more — because they know it makes people feel good during a tough time.

“It’s my favorite thing to do,” said Aubrey.

This story was originally published by Sean Daly at WFTS.