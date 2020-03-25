Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kentucky governor says COVID-19 was spread at a 'coronavirus party'

Warns against small gatherings
Posted: 5:48 AM, Mar 25, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-25 08:48:44-04
items.[0].videoTitle
Kentucky governor says COVID-19 was spread at a 'coronavirus party'

While Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is known for preaching forgiveness, one particular incident drew a rare moment of ire from him on Tuesday.

At least one of the state's 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday has been attributed to a "coronavirus party," Beshear said Tuesday.

The governor said that a person who would later test positive had exposed themselves to the virus when they attended the gathering with a group of people between the ages of 20 and 30.

"This is one that makes me mad, and it should make you mad. Ultimately, the power of forgiveness, we should forgive that person, but no more of these statewide," Beshear said.

Beshear has already ordered that "non-essential businesses" in the state should close for the time being. He's also reminded Kentuckians that all small gatherings should be avoided in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

This story was originally published by Melissa Ratliff on WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.