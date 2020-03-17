Menu

Posted: 6:23 AM, Mar 17, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-17 09:23:37-04
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: A general view of the Kentucky Derby trophy at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Kentucky Derby postponed until Sept. 5 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Kentucky Derby has been postponed until Sept. 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday.

The race was scheduled to take place on May 2.

"As the situation evolved, we steadily made all necessary operational adjustments to provide the safest experience and environment," Churchhill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen said. "The most recent developments have led us to make some very difficult, but we believe, necessary decisions and our hearts are with those who have been or continue to be affected by this pandemic."

The Derby says tickets that have already been purchased for the Derby will be valid on Sept. 5. Organizers said they will have more info about ticket refunds by the end of the week.

According to the Associated Press, the last time the Derby wasn't held on the first Saturday in May was in 1945, when the federal government issued a ban on horse racing because of World War II.

