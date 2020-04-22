Menu

Kent State to commemorate 50th anniversary of May 4 shooting with virtual event

1970 AP
DOUGLAS MOORE/AP
In a May 4, 1970 file photo, a group of youths cluster around a wounded person as Ohio National Guardsmen, wearing gas masks, hold their weapons in the background, on Kent State University campus in Kent, Ohio. Members of the Guards killed four students and injured nine during a campus protest against the Vietnam War. The U.S. Justice Department, citing "insurmountable legal and evidentiary barriers," won't reopen its investigation into the deadly 1970 shootings by Ohio National Guardsmen during a Vietnam War protest at Kent State University. Assistant Attorney General Thomas Perez discussed the obstacles in a letter to Alan Canfora, a wounded student who requested that the investigation be reopened. The Justice Department said Tuesday, April 24, 2012 it would not comment beyond the letter. (AP Photo/Douglas Moore, File)
Posted at 2:03 PM, Apr 22, 2020
It's been 50 years since four students at Kent State were shot and killed during an anti-war protest on campus.

To honor those who died and were injured in the May 4, 1970 shootings, the university announced they would host a virtual event that'll include a virtual candlelight vigil and special appearances by actress Tina Fey and musicians David Crosby and Graham Nash via video.

"It is impossible to replace the very moving and solemn experience of the physical May 4 Commemoration with something that occurs online," stated Kent State President Todd Diacon. "However, we knew it was important to remember and honor the events of May 4, 1970, even in the midst of all that was happening in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We remain committed to the ongoing legacy of May 4, 1970, and look forward to future commemorations and educational initiatives surrounding this important moment in history."

Back in March, the university canceled the event that was to take place on the campus due to the coronavirus.

The online event can be watched here .
