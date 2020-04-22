Kent State to commemorate 50th anniversary of May 4 shooting with virtual event

It's been 50 years since four students at Kent State were shot and killed during an anti-war protest on campus.

To honor those who died and were injured in the May 4, 1970 shootings, the university announced they would host a virtual event that'll include a virtual candlelight vigil and special appearances by actress Tina Fey and musicians David Crosby and Graham Nash via video.

"It is impossible to replace the very moving and solemn experience of the physical May 4 Commemoration with something that occurs online," stated Kent State President Todd Diacon. "However, we knew it was important to remember and honor the events of May 4, 1970, even in the midst of all that was happening in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We remain committed to the ongoing legacy of May 4, 1970, and look forward to future commemorations and educational initiatives surrounding this important moment in history."

Back in March, the university canceled the event that was to take place on the campus due to the coronavirus.

The online event can be watched here .

