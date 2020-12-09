Kardashians cancel Christmas Eve party, annual photo; 'Taking this pandemic seriously is a must'

If you were waiting for the annual Kardashian-Jenner clan Christmas photo, or perhaps an invite to their annual Christmas Eve party, they are not coming.

Khloe Kardashian tweeted this week that “taking this pandemic seriously is a must” and family traditions are being canceled.

COVID-19 cases are spiking around the country, and in California, much of the state is under stay-at-home orders because of the dwindling number of available ICU beds. These orders include the most populous areas of the state, like Southern California where the majority of the Kardashian family lives.

Responding to a question on Twitter about whether they were doing a Christmas party, Khloe responded , “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

Khloe posted recently that she had contracted COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic and had since recovered.

When asked if the family had taken pictures for their annual Christmas card, Khloe answered "We have not done anything. No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year. Covid has taken over."

News of the cancelations comes after the Kardashian family has been criticized for holding well-attended parties during the pandemic. Kim Kardashian threw a birthday party for herself on a private island and posted several images to social media. Her younger sister Kendall Jenner held a large 25th birthday Halloween party.

