Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine shows promising response in early trial after one dose

Results from early stage trials of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine are promising, showing the one-dose vaccine generates an immune response in nearly all volunteers, with minimal side effects.

The company plans to release more details in a few weeks, and apply for emergency use authorization from the FDA in February.

Researchers say Phase 1-2 of the vaccine showed either one or two doses of the vaccine generated both antibody and T-cell responses against the coronavirus. The vaccine’s efficacy, how well it protects against a COVID-19 infection or symptoms, is being tested in Phase 3 trials happening now.

The initial phases included about 800 volunteers in two age groups - 18-to-55 and 65+. Results were published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine .

The vaccine helped the body create antibodies, which are expected to stop the virus from infecting cells, in 90% of all participants by the 29th day after the first dose was given. All participants had created antibodies two months after vaccination, whether or not they had been given a second dose.

The company says they are investigating the long-term efficacy of the vaccine with one dose versus two doses.

The study found common side effects were fever, fatigue, headache, and injection-site pain.

Emergency use authorization has already been granted to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both use messenger RNA, a new vaccine technology.