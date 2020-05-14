Joe Buck says Fox Sports working on possibly adding virtual fans to NFL broadcasts this season

NFL games this season might look different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL season is scheduled to begin on September 10, but fans might not be able to set foot into stadiums.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , large gatherings of more than 250 people, could see the spread of COVID-19 be passed around from person-to-person contact.

Most major sporting events and leagues have been canceled or suspended.

On Saturday, the UFC was the first major live sporting event to take place amidst the pandemic without fans being present.

Fox Sports' play-by-play announcer Joe Buck took to Twitter to explain the idea Fox Sports is working on of adding virtual fans to their broadcasts to give fans at home a slightly average viewing experience.

Amazing the headline doesn’t match what I said. Didn’t think that happened at places like SI. I’ve been saying for over a month, including on HBO in April, that some ambient crowd noise under a broadcast is a simple, necessary tool to normalize the viewing experience at home.... https://t.co/6JY11ZcGZU — Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020

There is no “traditional” take on this topic. It’s new territory. Hoping stadiums are full and all is normal. If not, then it’s a blank canvas. All networks will try to make it look and sound as normal as possible. It could lead to unprecedented, thrilling access. Who knows? — Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020

But Crowd reactions are an enormous piece of the TV puzzle. All reactions by a crowd are valuable and to be used - as far as I know. I use it as much as I can and still keep my job. Big moments like the Minn. Miracle are MADE on tv because of the crowd noise. — Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020

It doesn’t have to be over the top. But something has to be there. Contrary to the misleading headline at SI and other places - I said FOX is WORKING on virtual fans. They are working everyday on ANYTHING to make our shows the best on TV. That’s exciting to me, and I am thankful — Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020

Some ideas will work and some won’t. That’s the nature of WORKING on something. It’s uncharted water. It could be a very exciting time in network TV coverage. I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. Praying for a SAFE return to a stadium near you for all involved. — Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020

Buck also added that Fox Sports might add crowd noise into the broadcasts, but he clarified that everything is a work in progress and nothing is set in stone.