Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Joe Buck says Fox Sports working on possibly adding virtual fans to NFL broadcasts this season

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michael Ainsworth/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck is shown before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Buck is one of many announcers who has had to trade the press box for a home office. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
Joe Buck says Fox Sports working on possibly adding virtual fans to NFL broadcasts this season
Posted at 12:25 PM, May 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-14 15:25:33-04

NFL games this season might look different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL season is scheduled to begin on September 10, but fans might not be able to set foot into stadiums.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , large gatherings of more than 250 people, could see the spread of COVID-19 be passed around from person-to-person contact.

Most major sporting events and leagues have been canceled or suspended.

On Saturday, the UFC was the first major live sporting event to take place amidst the pandemic without fans being present.

Fox Sports' play-by-play announcer Joe Buck took to Twitter to explain the idea Fox Sports is working on of adding virtual fans to their broadcasts to give fans at home a slightly average viewing experience.

Buck also added that Fox Sports might add crowd noise into the broadcasts, but he clarified that everything is a work in progress and nothing is set in stone.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.