Nominate the healthcare worker in your life to get a free roundtrip flight from JetBlue

NEW YORK – JetBlue announced Wednesday that it would honor 100,000 healthcare workers with roundtrip flight certificates to anywhere the airline flies.

To kick off the Healthcare Hero program, the airline says it’s donating pairs of roundtrip flight certificates to 10,000 employees of the Mount Sinai Health System and NYC Health + Hospitals.

As for the other 90,000 flight certificates, JetBlue is calling on the public to nominate the healthcare heroes in their lives to receive them. That includes doctors, nurses, pharmacists, therapists, social workers, public health administrators, etc.

Starting Wednesday and through May 15, customers can submit a brief description of why they are nominating their healthcare hero. Click here for more information.

Additionally, JetBlue said it’s providing its almost 23,000 crewmembers with roundtrip flight certificates to give to the healthcare heroes in their lives.

Also, on Wednesday, the airline announced it would bring the “Clap Because We Care” movement to the skies over New York City on Thursday. Every night, New Yorkers take to the streets to applaud the efforts of front-line workers, and between 7 and 8 p.m. ET, JetBlue’s three New York-themed “liveries” will fly over the city at a low altitude.

“JetBlue’s mission of inspiring humanity is stronger now more than ever,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer at JetBlue. “We applaud the healthcare workers who are helping us get through this challenging time and inspiring humanity along the way. This is an opportunity for us to fly it forward and show our appreciation for the heroic efforts of medical professionals, first responders and public servants – not just here in our home of New York but around the country as well.”

