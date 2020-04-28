Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

JetBlue to require passengers to wear face coverings during flights

items.[0].videoTitle
JetBlue is requiring all passengers to wear a mask or face covering during flights.
JetBlue to require passengers to wear face coverings during flights
Posted at 5:37 AM, Apr 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-28 09:18:18-04

NEW YORK — JetBlue has instituted a new rule requiring all passengers to wear a mask or face covering during flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new policy goes into effect May 4, making JetBlue the first major U.S. airline to enforce such a rule.

The announcement comes as the airline required all crewmembers to wear one while working.

"Wearing a face covering isn't about protecting yourself it's about protecting those around you," Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue's president and CEO said in a press release. "This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well."

Passengers must wear face-coverings during check-in, boarding, during the flight and deplaning, JetBlue said. Small children who are not able to keep the face-covering on are exempt from the rule, the airline said in a press release.

This story was originally published by KJ Hiramoto on WFTS in Tampa, Florida.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.