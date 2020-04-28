JetBlue to require passengers to wear face coverings during flights

NEW YORK — JetBlue has instituted a new rule requiring all passengers to wear a mask or face covering during flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new policy goes into effect May 4, making JetBlue the first major U.S. airline to enforce such a rule.

The announcement comes as the airline required all crewmembers to wear one while working.

"Wearing a face covering isn't about protecting yourself it's about protecting those around you," Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue's president and CEO said in a press release. "This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well."

Passengers must wear face-coverings during check-in, boarding, during the flight and deplaning, JetBlue said. Small children who are not able to keep the face-covering on are exempt from the rule, the airline said in a press release.

This story was originally published by KJ Hiramoto on WFTS in Tampa, Florida.