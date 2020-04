Amazon's Jeff Bezos is $24 billion richer.

With consumers stuck at home due to the coronavirus, people are turning to Amazon to purchase entertainment and food, which has helped grow Bezos' net worth.

According to Yahoo! Finance , Amazon's stock climbed 5.3 percent, lifting the founder's net worth to $138.5 billion.

Customers are spending almost $11,000 a second on the retailers' products and services, The Guardian reported.

The Guardian stated Amazon is valued at $1.14 trillion.