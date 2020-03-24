Menu

2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to be delayed for 'up to a year' due to coronavirus pandemic

Posted: 5:23 AM, Mar 24, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-24 08:55:04-04
SOCHI, RUSSIA - JANUARY 27: The Olympic Cauldron is tested by fire crews at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Park in the Costal Cluster on January 27, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Japanese Prime Minister to propose postponing Olympics until 2021

TOKYO — Japan and the IOC have agreed to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo for up to one year.

The Summer Games will now likely take place in Tokyo in 2021.

According to The Washington Post, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that IOC President Thomas Bach "agreed 100 percent" that the games should be postponed.

“In light of the current conditions and for all the athletes, we made a proposal of a postponement of about a year, to hold them securely and safely,” Abe said Tuesday, according to The Post.

The reports come moments after Japan’s NHK public television said Abe would propose a one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics during talks with Bach.

Earlier this week, the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.

The decision comes two days after Canada said it would not send athletes to the 2020 games should they take place as scheduled, and a day after the United States joined the growing list of countries pushing for a postponement.

