Japan scientist 'very pessimistic' Olympics will happen

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese professor of infectious disease says he is "very pessimistic" the Tokyo Olympics can be held next year.

Kobe University professor Kentaro Iwata says the Olympics could only be held if Japan can control the COVID-19 infection and if all other countries control it.

He says "you have to invite so many athletes from many, many places, which is not very compatible with this COVID-19 infection."

The International Olympic Committee and local organizers last month postponed the Olympics for a year because of the pandemic.

Japan was spared during the initial stages of the outbreak but cases are now spiking.