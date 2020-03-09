Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Italian soccer teams play match in closed stadium amid coronavirus outbreak

Posted: 11:04 AM, Mar 09, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-09 14:04:07-04
items.[0].image.alt
Foto Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse 08 Marzo 2020 Torino, Italia sport calcio Juventus vs Inter - Campionato di calcio Serie A TIM 2019/2020 - Allianz Stadium Nella foto: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus F.C.); esulta dopo il gol Photo Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse March 08, 2020 Turin, Italy sport soccer Juventus vs Inter - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2019/2020 - Allianz Stadium In the pic: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus F.C.);celebrating goal
Italian soccer teams play match in closed stadium amid coronavirus outbreak
Italian soccer teams play match in closed stadium amid coronavirus outbreak

Two of Italy's fiercest soccer rivals squared off Sunday in a match atop the standings of the country's best league — but no fans were in the stadium to witness the action.

First-place Juventus defeated third-place Inter Milan 2-0 on Sunday in Turin. The game was played without spectators at Juventus' Allianz Stadium, as Italy has forced 16 million people in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The match was still broadcast on TV, making for an eerie setting for the match. Players' celebrations and coaches' directions were audible on the TV broadcast.

Juventus' win gave La Zebre a one-point lead in the Serie A league standings — a lead that will stand until at least April. On Monday, the Italian Olympic Committee announced it was canceling all sporting events in the country until April 3.

Juventus and fellow Italian clubs Napoli and Atalanta are still alive in the UEFA Champions League, an international tournament. Because the Italian Olympic Committee does not have jurisdiction over international matches, both clubs may play matches in the coming month.

More than 7,300 people have been sickened with COVID-19 in Italy, and at least 366 people have died.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.