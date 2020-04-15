IRS launches website that allows Americans to track their coronavirus stimulus checks

The IRS has launched a website that allows Americans to track the status of their stimulus checks.

The IRS "Get My Payment" website tells users when they can expect their $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check, and whether the agency needs more information before they send the check along.

The website also tells users if their check has been delivered, and to which bank account it was sent.

In order to use the website, users may need their 2019 tax return, if filed, and their 2018 tax return. Users will also need to enter a Social Security Numbers, their date of birth, their address and ZIP code to use the website.

The federal government began sending stimulus funds to citizens who have filed direct deposit information with the government earlier this week. Officials who do not have banking information on file may need to wait a few months before a paper check arrives in the mail.

Anyone who has not set up direct deposit banking information with the federal government can click here to do so.

The following people are eligible for stimulus cash from the federal government.

$2,400 – Couples earning less than $150,000 a year (couples earning $150,000 - $198,000 will receive a prorated check).

$1,200 – Individuals earning less than $75,000 a year (individuals earning $75,000 - $99,000 will receive a prorated check).

$500 - Each dependent child age 16 or under as of Dec. 31, 2019 (for qualifying individuals and couples).

For more answers for frequently asked questions about the stimulus program, click here.