IRS launches web tool for non-filers to receive stimulus checks

The IRS has announced a way for non-filers to receive their stimulus checks.

The new web tool is for eligible U.S. citizens or permanent residents that had a gross income that did not exceed $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) for 2019 and were not otherwise required to file a federal income tax return for 2019 and didn't plan to.

It's also available for veterans beneficiaries, supplemental security income recipients, social security, SSDI, railroad retirement beneficiaries, and students.

The IRS non-filers page will look like this:

Non-filers will want to click the blue box at the bottom of the page. Once you do, it'll direct you to a page that looks like this:

The site is secure, and the URL should read:

The IRS said the tool was developed in partnership with the Free File Alliance.

To register, you will need the following information:

Full name, current mailing address and an email address

Date of birth and valid Social Security number

Bank account number, type, and routing number, if you have one

Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the IRS earlier this year if you have one

Driver's license or state-issued ID, if you have one

For each qualifying child: name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number and their relationship to you or your spouse

Once you've submitted your information, you'll receive an email from customer service at Free File Fillable Forms that either acknowledges you have successfully sent your information, or that tells you there is a problem and how to correct it, the IRS stated.

The IRS said the Free File Fillable forms would use the information to automatically complete a Form 1040 and transmit it to the IRS to compute and send you a payment.

If you do not have a direct deposit, a check will be mailed to the address the IRS has on file. If your address has changed, you'll need to notify the IRS.

If you need to update your banking information , the treasury will create a web tool for people in the coming weeks.

The IRS said the web tool Get My Payment will be available by April 17, which will show when you should expect to receive your stimulus check.