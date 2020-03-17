Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Iran warns that COVID-19 pandemic could kill 'millions' throughout country

Posted: 6:35 AM, Mar 17, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-17 09:35:54-04
items.[0].image.alt
Iran warns that COVID-19 pandemic could kill 'millions' throughout country

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state television has issued its most drastic warning so far about the new coronavirus, saying the outbreak could kill “millions” in the Islamic Republic if the public keeps traveling and ignoring health guidance.

The warning came in a bulletin broadcast on Tuesday afternoon. Roughly nine out of 10 of the over 18,000 cases of the new virus confirmed across the Middle East come from Iran, where authorities denied for days the risk the outbreak posed.

Iran's supreme leader also on Tuesday issued a religious order prohibiting “unnecessary” travel in the country.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.