Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Instacart employees threaten to strike, say job is currently too risky during COVID-19 pandemic

Posted: 10:59 AM, Mar 30, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-30 13:59:36-04
items.[0].image.alt
Instacart employees threaten to strike, say job is currently too risky during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK — The possibility of a strike by some Instacart workers highlights the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the grocery delivery business, where workers are worried about their safety as they try to meet a surge in demand for online groceries.

Some workers have called for a walk-out Monday, saying they need hazard pay and protective gear, among other demands.

Instacart announced some improvements to safety and its tips system Sunday.

Some workers are considering the strike, but others only recently took up the gig amid mass layoffs in other industries and appreciate a paying job.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.