Instacart employees threaten to strike, say job is currently too risky during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK — The possibility of a strike by some Instacart workers highlights the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the grocery delivery business, where workers are worried about their safety as they try to meet a surge in demand for online groceries.

Some workers have called for a walk-out Monday, saying they need hazard pay and protective gear, among other demands.

Instacart announced some improvements to safety and its tips system Sunday.

Some workers are considering the strike, but others only recently took up the gig amid mass layoffs in other industries and appreciate a paying job.