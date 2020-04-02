Menu

Ill-fated cruise ships given approval to dock in Florida

Posted: 1:17 PM, Apr 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-02 16:20:36-04
Lynne Sladky/AP
Carnaval's Holland America cruise ship Zaandam approaches Port Everglades during the new coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Those passengers that are fit for travel in accordance with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control will be permitted to disembark. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Passengers aboard two cruise ships that have had coronavirus cases and deaths have been given the green light to disembark at a Florida port.

Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine said Thursday that an agreement had been reached between local, state and federal officials and Carnival Corp., which owns the Zaandam and the Rotterdam. And Port Everglades traffic records list the two ships’ arrival as “confirmed.”

The cruise line Holland America is operating the ships that are carrying more than 1,800 passengers.

Holland America says 45 passengers who are mildly sick will stay on board until they recover, but that it needs 10 people to be taken to a Fort Lauderdale hospital for immediate medical care.

