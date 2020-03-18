IKEA closing all US stores due to COVID-19, will continue offering online shopping

IKEA announced Wednesday that it will temporarily close all 50 of its store locations across the U.S. and its planning studio in Manhattan.

The company said in a press release that the decision was made as a precautionary measure due to the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic.

IKEA says it will continue to offer online shopping with home delivery in select locations.

The IKEA locations will remain closed to the public for shopping, while remaining operational to fulfill online orders and online order pick up. The company says it has put additional measures in place to ensure the work environment is clean and sanitized and that co-workers are working at a safe social distance.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. This is the most responsible way IKEA can continue to care for our co-workers and our customers in a manner that is healthy and safe,” said Javier Quiñones, IKEA Retail U.S. President. “We are taking our role in containing this epidemic seriously, and we recognize the positive impact our actions could have on making life better for the millions of people who have been impacted by this crisis.”

IKEA says it will also continue to support its 18,000 workers through its comprehensive benefits package and paid leave policy and non-essential co-worker travel and large group meetings have been cancelled.

The company says it will assess all measures on a regular base.

