`If this thing boomerangs': Second wave of infections feared

Rick Bowmer/AP
Masked security guards walk through City Creek Center Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. City Creek Center reopened today. Several major Utah malls have reopened after Utah leaders moved the state's COVID-19 risk level from high to moderate. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 3:05 PM, May 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-06 18:05:39-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Europe and the U.S. loosen their lockdowns against the coronavirus, health experts are bracing for what they say is an all but certain second wave of deaths and infections that could force governments to clamp back down in a drawn-out, two-steps-forward-one-step-back process.

German authorities have begun drawing up plans in case of a resurgence of the virus.

Experts in Italy are uriging intensified efforts to identify new victims and trace their contacts. And France, which hasn't yet eased its lockdown, has already worked up a "reconfinement plan" in the event of a new wave.

