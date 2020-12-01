Husband and wife in Michigan die of COVID-19 just 1 minute apart from each other

A Michigan couple that was married for 47 years both died from COVID-19 just a minute apart from each other.

Patricia and Leslie McWaters were both born in Jackson, Michigan, and married on April 16, 1973.

The family wrote in the couple's joint obituary that "they did almost everything together, so it should be no surprise that they went to be with the Lord together within the very same minute."

Pat was described as a "no nonsense person," while Leslie was described as "fun-loving."

The couple died Nov. 24 at about 4:23 p.m.

"Those of us that know them, know that mom went first and said, 'LD, it’s time to go!'" the obituary said.

The family has asked that instead of sending flowers, contributions be made to The Humane Society of the United States Disaster Relief Fund or to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

This story was originally published by Cara Ball at WXYZ.