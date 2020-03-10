Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Hundreds of people still remain aboard the Grand Princess

Posted: 5:54 AM, Mar 10, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-10 08:54:25-04
items.[0].image.alt
Carrying multiple people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Grand Princess maintains a holding pattern about 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco, Sunday, March 8, 2020. The cruise ship is scheduled to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Hundreds of people still remain aboard the Grand Princess

OAKLAND, Calif. — Thousands of passengers aboard a cruise ship struck by the novel coronavirus are waiting anxiously Tuesday for their chance to leave the vessel, even if means being shipped to military bases for weeks of quarantine.

After days of being forced to idle off the Northern California coast, the Grand Princess docked Monday in Oakland with some 3,500 passengers and crew aboard.

At least 21 people aboard the ship have tested positive for COVID-19. Nineteen of those who tested positive were crew members.

Several hundred were released from the ship, including some requiring hospital care and a group of Canadians who were flying home.

Some Californians were bused to nearby Travis Air Force Base. But about 2,000 people still await their chance to disembark. USA Today reports that Americans from other states will be taken to bases in Texas and Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.