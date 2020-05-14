How to manage stress during the coronavirus pandemic based on personality type

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A mental health counselor says coping with the stress of the coronavirus pandemic can start with your personality type.

It's fair to say a global pandemic didn't have a huge impact on Lauren Azar's daily routine.

"I usually work from home anyway, so my life before COVID was not that different," Azar said.

There are some slight changes. Azar's weekly staff meetings are hosted on Zoom, and she's spending even more time with her 6-year-old Pomeranian, Mr. Bean.

The biggest change?

"You don't have the pressure randomly for someone to enter your life, call you text you and say want to meet up? Want to go out?" Azar said.

The pandemic just confirmed she is an introvert.

"Introversion and extroversion actually refer to how we get our energy," said Emily Whitehouse, a licensed mental health counselor at Therapeutic Oasis in Jupiter, Florida. "So, people who tend to be more introverted they get their energy from their inner world, their thoughts, their feelings, their ideas. Extroverted people tend to get their energy from spending time with people or interacting with things and places."

Whitehouse said she offers a tailored treatment plan for clients based on their personality type. She suggest introverts engage in activities that connect to the inner world.

"Journaling, art, yoga and reading. Those are all greats ways to connect with your inner self," Whitehouse said.

For extroverts, she suggests virtual activity.

"We've seen this spike in Zoom happy hours or birthday parties," Whitehouse said.

Whitehouse said no matter where you fall on the personality spectrum, the key in keeping connected.

"It's about queuing into your feelings," Whitehouse said.

This story was originally published by Sabirah Rayford on WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida.

