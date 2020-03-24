How to clean your workstation to kill virus germs

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, doctors advised everyone to wash their hands more and try not to touch things that other people have touched. But workspaces — even home workspaces — can pose a problem. Any desk can be full of mucky items. Luckily, there are simple steps to sanitize the area around home workspaces. Diamond Quality Clean is a professional cleaning company and has seen a huge uptick in business the past weeks. Their phones and website have been lighting up with cleaning requests. At a time when other businesses are seeing a sharp drop in sales, owner Sandy Thebour says her company is "extraordinarily busy." Her crews in office buildings are taking extra steps right now, cleaning everything people touch. For those who don't have the time or budget to hire a professional, Thebour says they should start by getting disinfecting wipes and spray, as well as your traditional cleaning products, like Mr. Clean. When disinfecting, make sure to clean these desktop items:

Desk spaces/tables

Keyboards and mice

Mousepads

Phones

Staplers

Tape dispensers

Light switches

Chair arms

"People may not think about all the things on their desk, like their staplers," Thebour said. "Also doorknobs, light switches, keyboards, everything that are very commonly touched items in the office."

What you should do and not do

After an initial cleaning with a soap-based cleaner product, she suggests going back for a second, deep cleaning with antibacterial wipes to sanitize.

"We would give them a good cleaning and then go back to them with a disinfectant," she said

Thebour says it is important that when cleaning, do not soak the keyboard. Moisture inside can make keys stick, or worse. Use a rag with cleaner on it, rather than spraying the keyboard. Ditto for cell phones: Do not get any spray cleaner into the ports or speakers.

She says other things in office spaces can also hold germs, such as the arms and back of chairs.

Microwave and fridge need constant cleaning

Thebour also recommends that anyone still working in an office should clean down community break rooms, especially the refrigerator and microwave. She says those appliances should be wiped down once a day, especially handles and buttons.

"You really want to get in the front and back of the door handle," she said.

Even those working from home should wipe down the microwave and fridge handles as well.

One caution: Thebour recommends using products is like Clorox or Lysol, which can kill viruses. Vinegar-based window cleaners do not.

Finally, those that use a shared workspace should double their efforts. She recommends that you ask for their own workspace, so you stay healthy and you don't waste your money.

